Cynthia Coffman’s pro-choice position riles up conservative radio

Author: Joey Bunch - November 14, 2017 - Updated: 4 minutes ago

If Republican GOP candidate Cynthia Coffman is pro-choice, she won’t have the support of right’s well-regarded radio blabber Dan Caplis and definitely not tea-partier Randy Corporan.

Boyd reported the position Friday that would be a curious one for a conservative Republican such as Coffman, who will need the support for opinion-makers like Caplis and his long-time radio cohort Craig Silverman, along with the base leader Corporan. All three have shows on KNUS-710 AM.

Shaun Boyd reported Coffman’s support for abortion rights on Friday. Colorado Politics also interviewed Coffman Friday, but the interview lasted only 20 minutes and her surprising position on abortion didn’t come up. She did, however, say her strength would be luring unaffiliated and Democratic voters to her camp.

Coffman’s campaign didn’t respond to a question about her position on abortion rights Monday afternoon. (We’ll update this blog prominently when we hear back.)

Coffman has publicly supported gay rights and sided with the state’s non-discrimination laws over a Lakewood baker who refused to serve a same-sex couple in a case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, which has rankled supporters of religious liberty.

With those voters already lost, Coffman could afford to appeal to a broader base, which she will need as Tom Tancredo soaks up the support of the state’s far-right electorate. A more socially moderate campaign — with unaffiliated voters casting primary ballots for the first time next year — might prove to be a smart strategy if the primary field is crowded.

Monday Jason Salzman of the left-leaning Colorado Times Recorder rehashed the on-air conservative backlash, which brought the unrest in the base to Colorado Politics’ attention.

“She would not be the Republican attorney general of Colorado if she had come out as pro-abortion,” Caplis said.

He also said, “If she is now, as Channel 4 reports, pro-abortion, was she pro-abortion then and lied about it in order to get elected attorney general.”

Salzman noted that CBS4 did not air Coffman saying she’s pro-choice but it was reported by Boyd and hasn’t been corrected since Friday.

“If she’s willing to waver on, for me, a fundamental foundational principle, just because she thinks Colorado has gotten more and more blue, I can’t support her,” said Corporan, an Arapahoe County Tea Party founder.

He continued, per Salzman, “I’ve been around her many times over the years, where all sorts of different conversations have come up, and I’ve never left with the impression that she was anything but pro-life.”