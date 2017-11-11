News
Cynthia Coffman sure on cooperation on transportation, not so sure on budget versus taxes
Author: Joey Bunch - November 11, 2017 - Updated: 5 hours ago
Cynthia Coffman (Colorado Attorney General’s Office) In a wide-ranging 20-minute interview with Colorado Politics Friday afternoon, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman said her transportation plans aren’t quick formed yet. though she recognized it as a critical issue she’ll face as governor. We’ll be bringing our readers more of that interview in the next few days, examining […]