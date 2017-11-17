Who’s running Cynthia Coffman’s campaign? It’s a mystery

   
My Insights column in the Colorado Politics magazine this week (online and in the Colorado Springs Gazette next week) examines the unexplained positions and curious start to Cynthia Coffman’s campaign. But Thursday, it got only more curious.

Clinton Soffer had been identified in political circles as her campaign manager suddenly wasn’t.

When Coffman officially announced her candidacy for governor on Nov. 8, the Denver Post reported, “To run her campaign, Coffman hired Clinton Soffer, the former regional political director for the National Republican Senate Committee, where he worked for Colorado U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, whom he helped elect in 2014.”

After I got a well-sourced tip Thursday that Soffer was no longer running the campaign, I reached out to Coffman’s campaign fundraiser Caroline Wren, who also is fielding calls to Coffman from the media this week.

“Clinton Soffer is a part of Team Cynthia, but he is not campaign manager and was never announced by our campaign as such,” said Wren.

I quickly responded and asked what his role is, then, whether the Denver Post had it wrong and whether the campaign had asked for a correction. And especially: Who is running the campaign, then?

Wren didn’t reply.

Earlier Thursday Wren asked me in a text message to submit all future questions to Coffman in writing via e-mail, after Wren said she thought she was speaking “on background” for a story posted Thursday about why Coffman missed the Republican Women of Weld gubernatorial forum Monday night in Fort Lupton. (She was flying back from a Republican Attorneys General Association meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.)

She told Corey Hutchins from the Colorado Independent that she would only take written questions from him, as well.

Soffer did not return a call asking for a comment.

Joey Bunch is the senior political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has a 31-year career in journalism, including the last 15 in Colorado. He was part of the Denver Post team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2013 and is a two-time Pulitzer finalist. His resume includes covering high school sports, the environment, the casino industry and civil rights in the South, as well as a short stint at CNN.

