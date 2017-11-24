   
Friday, November 24, 2017
Court: Colorado county wrongly OK’d asphalt plant near homes

A graduation ceremony at Northridge High School in Greeley, Colo. The drilling operation was permitted to be sited just 400 feet beyond the school running track.A graduation ceremony at Northridge High School in Greeley, Colo. The drilling operation was permitted to be sited just 400 feet beyond the school running track. (Sara Barwinski)

GREELEY  — A Colorado court has overturned Weld County’s approval of a $20 million concrete and asphalt plant currently under construction, saying the county had evidence the plant would violate noise standards.

The Greeley Tribune reports the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday the county commissioners improperly approved the Martin Marietta Materials plant near a residential neighborhood.

The site is also near an organic farm and a planned wedding venue along U.S. 34 between Greeley and Loveland.

Officials for Martin Marietta and Weld County said they were reviewing the decision before deciding their next steps.

County commissioners approved the plant in August 2015 and neighbors filed suit a month later.

Construction began in October of 2015, and Martin Marietta regional vice president David Hagerman says the plant is nearly complete.

previousThe Denver Post: Don’t let PERA drag Colorado down

