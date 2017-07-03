County clerks, secretary of state stand guard to secure Colorado elections

You say you’d like some reassuring news, for a change, about the state of our democratic process? How’s this: Whatever role the Russians or anyone else may have played — or attempted to — in last November’s U.S. election, Colorado’s elections sentinels are on the lookout for any breaches in the cyber security of the state’s voting systems. Not an airtight guarantee, but it is cause to breathe a bit easier.

That’s one of the takeaways from last week’s Colorado County Clerks Association conference in Snowmass Village, per a blog post by Lynn Bartels, communications chief for the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Her office works closely with Colorado’s frontline elections honchos, the county clerks, to employ the the latest security safeguards. In an informative wrap on the conference, Bartels blogs:

(Secretary of State’s Office information security point man Rich) Schliep said the goal of the office is to “work hard and smart when it comes to our elections.” “Voting guarantees all of our other rights. We want to continue to uphold the integrity of our elections and ensure United States citizens have confidence in our elections process,” he said. … … “We are always improving technologies such as secure file transfer systems and improved zero day malware detection tools,” Schliep said.

Also:

“Election administration is about mitigating risk,” said Amber McReynolds, Denver’s election director. “Security is critical and serious and as election officials we must partner with the best, whether that is inside the jurisdiction, or outside the organization.”