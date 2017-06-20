County clerks aren’t just guardians of democracy; they’re its ‘rock stars’

Don’t believe us? Just ask Lynn Bartels, communications chief for Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams. Lynn’s must-read blog — reflecting her wisdom from decades as news hound covering government and politics for the mainstream media — frequently showcases the mechanics of the election process.

A blog post this week bearing the headline, “Colorado’s county clerks: the rock stars of democracy,” highlights some of the people who keep the mechanism itself finely tuned and well oiled:

A state senator on Monday praised Colorado’s 64 county clerks, saying they’re the reason Colorado is a “beacon of how elections should be done.” “I really believe the county clerks are the rock stars of democracy,” said Denver Democrat Lois Court. “I know you all work your little tails off … and I salute you for everything you do.” Court was one of three lawmakers honored by the Colorado County Clerks Association, which is holding its summer conference in Snowmass Village. The association also honored Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, and Rep. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, and presented an award to Logan County Attorney Alan Samber, for his work on a bill that involved land title registrations.

Read more about the often-unsung heroes of the election process; here’s the link again to Lynn’s blog post. Maybe it’ll even inspire you to give ’em a hug.