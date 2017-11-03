Author: Joey Bunch - November 3, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid was confirmed onto the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals by the U.S. Senate Thursday with the support of both Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner.

She only could have benefitted from a floor speech Wednesday by Gardner, a Republican from Yuma.

“What her resume clearly shows is that whatever Justice Eid does she does it at the highest level with the best results,” Gardner said.

The Senate voted 56-41 for the Trump appointment to fill the seat held by Neal Gorsuch, the Coloradan Trump put on the Supreme Court this year.

Here’s the text of Gardner’s speech, provided by his office:

“I rise today to add my voice, my strong support to the confirmation of Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid as the next U.S. Court of Appeals Justice for the 10th Circuit Court which of course is housed in Denver, Colorado. There is no doubt that Justice Eid is superbly qualified for this position. For the past decade, she has served Colorado as a Justice on the Supreme Court, and in 2008 Justice Eid was overwhelmingly retained by the people of Colorado. We have a system where every decade the voters of Colorado vote to retain or dismiss a Judge. And every time that has come before the people of Colorado, she has been overwhelmingly retained by the people of Colorado.

“Prior to her appointment, Justice Eid represented the state of Colorado before the state and federal Courts as our state’s Solicitor General. She served as a tenured member of the faculty at the University of Colorado Law School, where she taught courses in constitutional law, legislation, torts and has published scholarly articles on topics like constitutional federalism and tort law, in addition to being a clerk on the Supreme Court. She also practiced commercial and appellate litigation at the Denver office of the national law firm, Arnold and Porter. She began her legal career as a clerk to Judge Jerry E. Smith on the United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. Her law clerk experience took her to the U.S. Supreme Court under Clarence Thomas. Prior to attending law school, Justice Eid was a special assistant and speech writer for United States secretary of education, Bill Bennet. She received her law degree from the University of Chicago Law School where she was articles editor of the law review, graduated with high honors, and as a member of Order of the Coif. She received her degree in American studies from Stanford University graduating with distinction as a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

“What her resume clearly shows is that whatever Justice Eid does she does it at the highest level with the best results. She specialized knowledge in federalism, water law, and Indian law, among other important areas of the law. Indeed, the National Native American Bar Association has even noted that she has, “significantly more experience with Indian law cases than any other recent Circuit Court nominee”. And we’ve had some pretty dog gone good Circuit Court nominees in the past including Justice Neil Gorsuch whose seat she will be filling on the 10th circuit court.

“These are concepts that are critical to my home state of Colorado: federalism, water law, and Native American issues. And her expertise will prove to be valuable to both the 10th Circuit Court, as well as, to the people of this country. But as impressive her credentials are, it’s her demeanor and her approach to the law that make her ideally suited for the court. Justice Eid has been called, ‘a mainstream common sense westerner.’ Also as her former law clerks have noted is, ‘fiercely independent’ and she will decide cases as she believe the law requires. At the same time, she seeks out different viewpoints and wants to understand all sides of the issue that she addresses. That’s the law professor I know from my days at the University of Colorado School Of Law. I can say from that experience that Justice Eid has her perspectives on the law, but she cares very deeply about robust debate and hearing the views of others. And I know from my classmates who had Justice Eid as their professor, those classmates who didn’t always agree with her perspectives, that justice Eid was open to their debate, hearing their views. She engaged them, and she was never biased against differing perspectives, but always applying the law as the law required not as opinions suited.

“Yet, I also know what fiercely independent jurists, her former clerks, spoke so highly about. Justice Eid will follow the law regardless of the popular wind or personal opinion. Whether considering the plain meaning of the statue, discerning the proper role of the courts, the legislative branch, or the executive branch and its agencies, or evaluating the relationships between the federal government and the states; Justice Eid will side with what the law says, and she will do it in that common sense Western way that clearly and articulately tells the American people what the law is. I am privileged to know Justice Eid. I have known her for a number of years now, from my days as a student at the University Of Colorado School Of Law to her work for the State of Colorado, at the time I served in the state legislature. She is an incredible human being with a delightful demeanor that will suit the Court well.

“I’d like to ask unanimous consent to submit several letters for the record. One from the National Native American Bar Association in support of Justice Eid’s nomination. I also ask consent to enter into the record a letter to Charmian Grassley and Ranking Member Feinstein from former law clerks of Justice Eid, as well as, a letter from various supporters in Colorado and one letter from the Southern Ute Indian tribe.

“(Mr President: Without objection)

“Thank you, Mr. President. I wanted to spend some time talking about a letter dated July 27th, 2017. This letter was sent to myself and my colleague, Sen. Bennet from Colorado. This letter was titled “Support for Confirmation of Justice Allison Eid to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.” It’s already now in the record. But I wanted to just highlight some of the people who signed this letter. Because when it comes to the Courts and nominations, I think it is very important that we listen to the voices of those people who are closest to the Court that they may be presiding over. It’s also important that those who are closest to a practicing lawyer provide their opinions of a lawyer who has been nominated for the bench, who is not already on the bench. In the case of Justice Eid’s supporters, there is an incredible list of people from across the political spectrum, both sides of the aisle, supporting Justice Eid. Let me just talk about a few of Justice Eid’s supporters because you will hear a lot of debate from groups that support or oppose Justice Eid, but the people who know her the best, the people who have practiced before her court, the people who have worked with her over the many years of public service she has provided, don’t just fall on the Republican side of the aisle or the Democrat side of the aisle, but it’s across the political spectrum, the support that she has gathered. Michael Bender, former Colorado Supreme Court Justice, Justice Rebecca Love Kourlis, one of the most respected jurists in Colorado. Rebecca Kourlis served on the state Supreme Court and is one of the most highly regarded justices, not only in Colorado, but across the country, quite frankly. Justice Mullarkey is no longer on the Supreme Court but she served as the chief justice. She was appointed by a Democrat governor, she is someone who believed Justice Eid would be an incredible addition to the court. Neal Katyal, former Department of Justice civil servant for the Obama administrator, U.S. solicitor general, in fact. And if you look at the other supporters she has, Melissa Hart, who has run for office as a Democrat candidate, supports the nomination and confirmation of Justice Allison Eid.

“So as you can see, once again, the 10th Circuit has an incredible nominee before it that I hope this body will soon confirm. I would urge my colleagues to move quickly during this cloture time so we can actually approve somebody who I know will do an outstanding job for this Court. I urge their support, and I hope that we will do our duty, under our Constitution, to select those people who will be guardians of the Constitution, and do it in a way that we can all be proud of. That’s why I support the confirmation of Allison Eid. Thank you, and Mr. President, I yield back my time.”