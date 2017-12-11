Contenders in guv's race will strut their stuff at a CACI candidates forum - Colorado Politics

Author: Dan Njegomir - December 11, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

As the state’s chamber of commerce, the Colorado Association of Commerce and Industry is a voice for the state’s business community, a mover and shaker at the Capitol and a catalyst for civic action. It’s also a convener at large in state politics, bringing together top elected officials as well as hopefuls for public office to talk about the issues of the day.

An example is a panel it hosted in August, drawing most of Colorado’s Washington delegation to brief business leaders in Denver. And January 25, it will conduct a forum at which candidates for governor in the 2018 race are scheduled to make their case to CACI’s influential audience.

As reported in a CACI press release the other day, seven gubernatorial hopefuls of both parties already have agreed to join the dais for the event: Republican Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, Democratic businessman Noel Ginsberg, Democratic Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis of Boulder, Republican investment banker Doug Robinson, Republican state Treasurer Walker Stapleton and Republican provocateur and former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo. Still pending are Democratic former state Sen. Michael Johnston, Democratic former state Treasurer Cary Kennedy and Republican entrepreneur Victor Mitchell.

Colorado’s key influencers — as well as its political junkies — won’t be able to resist this event, moderated by Denver CBS4’s Shaun Boyd. Want to attend, or even help sponsor the gathering? You can start by clicking here.