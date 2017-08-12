Conservative communications maven Jonathan Lockwood shakes up Oregon statehouse with pugnacious approach

By on August 12, 2017
Conservative communications specialist Jonathan Lockwood raises his hand during a panel discussion about Colorado’s universal health care ballot initiative on Jan. 16, 2016, at Tri-City Baptist Church in Broomfield. (Photo by Ernest Luning/The Colorado Statesman) After cutting a provocative path though Colorado’s political scene for half a decade, conservative spinmeister Jonathan Lockwood pulled up stakes […]

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.