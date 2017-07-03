Conservative Centennial honors founder of like-minded Focus on the Family

Focus on the Family founder James Dobson — revered by the religious right, reviled by the secular left and influential for years in national politics — will be recognized by the Centennial Institute for his advocacy of bedrock conservative stands on some of the country’s most hotly debated issues.

The institute, based at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, announced today it will honor Dobson with its William L. Armstrong Award on July 22 during Centennial’s annual Western Conservative Summit. The late Armstrong, who died in 2916, was a Colorado U.S. senator and heavyweight in Colorado Republican circles. He later served as Colorado Christian’s president.

Dobson founded the Colorado Springs-based Focus on the Family and led it for years as president and board chairman; he stepped down from the presidency in 2003 and from the board chairmanship in 2009. During his many years at the helm, his unflinching stands on issues like gay rights and abortion — projected through his regular radio broadcasts — resonated with many Republicans and conservative Christians while drawing rebukes from many Democrats and social liberals.

Centennial Director Jeff Hunt said in a press release:

“Dr. James Dobson has demonstrated a lifetime of commitment to the values that William L. Armstrong enshrined at Colorado Christian University. His passionate promotion of traditional family values, the sanctity of life, religious freedom, and the original intent of the Constitution has made our nation a better place.”

This is the Armstrong award’s second year; last year, it was given to conservative radio talk-show host and author Dennis Prager.