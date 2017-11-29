Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter endorses Jena Griswold for Secretary of State

Author: Colorado Politics - November 29, 2017 - Updated: 1 hour ago

Congressman Ed Perlmutter Tuesday announced his endorsement of Jena Griswold for Colorado Secretary of State.

“I’m honored to support Jena Griswold for Colorado Secretary of State,” Perlumutter said. “I know Jena will move our state forward by standing up to Donald Trump and his Administration’s voter suppression antics. Jena will work hard to increase voter participation, increase campaign finance transparency and secure our elections from foreign interference. I look forward to working with Jena on behalf of all Coloradans.”

Perlmutter has represented Colorado’s Seventh Congressional District since 2007 and has been a vocal opponent of Donald Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity, as has Griswold. Earlier this year, Perlmutter lambasted the commission for requesting for information on every voter in the country.

It “amounts to nothing more than voter intimidation and risks exposing Colorado voters’ privacy for no legitimate purpose,” he said, and that it is “a distraction from what the intelligence community said is an unprecedented intrusion in our elections by Russia to undermine our democracy.”

Griswold said she’s honored to have Perlmutter’s support.

“I am thankful that we have leaders like Ed representing Colorado in Washington D.C.,” she said. “Like Ed, I will stand up to Trump’s Voter Commission and any attempt to disenfranchise voters. When there are attacks on our democracy and voting rights, the Colorado way is to strengthen those rights. That’s why as Secretary of State, I will work to increase voter participation by expanding automatic voter registration.”

Griswold has secured the endorsement of EMILY’s List and over 60 progressive leaders including Mayor Wellington Webb, Secretary Ken Salazar, Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman, and Majority Leader KC Becker. For more, go to jenaforcolorado/endorsements.com.

“I may be a new face with this being my first campaign, but we are sure off to a great start,” Griswold said. “I am humbled by the outpouring of grassroots support our campaign has received. It’s clear that Coloradans are ready to move our state forward.”

Griswold is a lawyer and small business owner who grew up in Estes Park. After law school, she left her law firm to work to protect Coloradans’ voting rights as part of President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign. She says during that election, she saw how the Secretary of State’s policies affect the right to vote.

Her great-grandparents came to the United States to escape persecution in Eastern Europe, and her grandfather, who is deaf, taught her the importance of voting and living in a democracy, she says.

Griswold says Trump established his Commission on Election Integrity, claiming millions of illegal votes were cast in the last election.

“There is absolutely no proof of this,” she said. “The Commission serves as a pretext to spread the Trump Administration’s falsehoods, and worse, represents an effort to weaken our voting rights. Colorado must resist any attempts by President Trump to disenfranchise voters.”

Griswold also wants to build a more transparent government by making it easier to see big money’s role in elections and supports a law to require presidential candidates to release their tax returns to get on the Colorado ballot. She will also make the Secretary of State’s Office a resource center for new businesses and entrepreneurs.