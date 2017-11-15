News
Congressman Coffman pushes defense bill through committee
Author: Colorado Politics - November 15, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago
U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman U.S. Representative Mike Coffman, R-6th Dist., helped foster the passage of the Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act conference report, a bill that contains significant policy and funding initiatives for the Department of Defense. Coffman, as Chairman of the House Armed Forces Subcommittee on Military Personnel, says he worked across party […]