Coming to your town soon: the cardboard Cory Gardner!

Colorado Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner’s most vocal critics complain they can’t get any time with him — but they also can’t seem to get enough of him. So, they have come up with the next best thing: a cardboard clone. Several, in fact.

Granted, it’s an old gimmick, but it’s still funny. And it got our attention.

Indivisible Front Range Resistance has announced a “Cory on the Street” tour using the cutouts as props next month during the congressional recess. The aim, says a Resistance press release, is “…to attract additional attention to the senator’s lengthy public absence and to keep pressure on him to hold open, in-person town halls and events specifically for constituents — and not just for donors and special interests — as a critical part of his duty to all Coloradans …”

Of course, some passersby might just find it amusing — or otherwise — depending on their politics.

Stops are slated for Aurora, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Grand Junction, Greeley, and Pueblo; additional cities are forthcoming. (Here’s the full schedule.) The activists say they’ll post details on when and where to find “Cardboard Cory” in each city so locals “can come out and greet the two-dimensional senator.”

The left-leaning organizers are of course hoping to stir debate about repealing Obamacare and other issues on which they differ with Republicans like Gardner. So, they want to make a scene, and they plan to record it all:

During the tour, leading groups plan to film all questions for Cardboard Cory, and then post the videos to social media in the hopes that the real Sen. Gardner will have a chance to observe the full breadth and scope of concerns his constituents have for issues affecting Colorado and the nation, as well as his leadership.

The public and the media are encouraged to follow @cardboardcoryco on Twitter and find related posts and published media using the hashtag #wherescory.

At least, this time, the street theater promises to be more light-hearted and maybe a little less tense than some of the other actions staged by IFRR or similar groups, like ambushing lawmakers, storming their public meetings or occupying their offices. Maybe it’s a chance to share a laugh even if we don’t all agree on the butt of the joke?