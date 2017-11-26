Featured
Colorado Shines awards more preschools its top ranking for quality care
Author: Joey Bunch - November 26, 2017 - Updated: 2 hours ago
Outdoor science and discovery time is one of the reasons the Golden Community Center Preschool is one of the highest rated programs in the Colorado Shines rankings. (Photo courtesy of the Colorado Department of Human Services.). Colorado Shines, the Department of Human Services program that rates child care and preschool programs, has added 54 programs […]