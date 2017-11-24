Colorado’s U.S. Rep. Ken Buck celebrates Small Business Saturday

Author: Marianne Goodland - November 24, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

Congressman Ken Buck of Greeley encouraged Coloradans Friday to remember that this first Saturday of the holiday shopping season is a celebration of small businesses.

Buck, a Republican, issued a statement Friday in support of Small Business Saturday.

“Small businesses form the backbone of our economy and our communities. I’m so thankful for the small business owners in the 4th Congressional District who have invested their life into creating value for our economy and jobs for our neighbors.”

Buck also said that Congress should help create an environment in which small businesses can thrive.

Small Business Saturday is a registered trademark of American Express, started by the credit card company in 2010 to remind consumers to shop at brick-and-mortar local businesses. It now occurs annually the first Saturday following Thanksgiving.

Buck’s statement noted he visited a number of small businesses in the 4th District during November to discuss challenges faced by those companies and the way the federal government can help those businesses succeed.

The Small Business Administration reports that 63% of new jobs in the United States are in small businesses. There are about 28 million small businesses in America, which account for 48% of private sector employees.