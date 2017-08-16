Colorado’s U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette co-sponsors resolution censuring Trump over Charlottesville remarks

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, a Denver Democrat, is co-sponsoring a House resolution introduced Wednesday to censure President Donald Trump for his response to the weekend’s violence surrounding a rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I’m co-sponsoring a resolution to censure @POTUS for defending white supremacists in #Charlottesville,” DeGette wrote in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. “Our leaders must not condone hate.”

The resolution would “censure and condemn” Trump for failing to “name and condemn” the white supremacists who organized the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville to protest the city’s plans to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee from a park. The resolution condemns Trump for saying on Tuesday that “both sides” were to blame for the violence that left one woman dead and more than a dozen injured.

It also urges Trump to fire aides “with ties to white supremacist movements” and names White House advisors Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka. (When he led Breitbart News, Bannon said he was trying to create a “platform for the alt-right,” and Gorka worked for the publication as an editor.)

“Donald Trump has provided tacit encouragement and little to no denunciation of white supremacist groups and individuals who promote their bigoted, nationalist ideology and policies,” the resolution charges.

Members of Congress from both parties have been blasting Trump for days since the president initially blamed the violence in Charlotte on “many sides.” After calling racism “evil” and explicitly condemning “the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups” in a statement Monday, Trump appeared to reverse himself at an impromptu press conference Tuesday.

“If you look at both sides, I think there’s blame on both sides,” Trump said. Asked about the white supremacists who organized the rally, Trump said, “You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.” The House resolution’s sponsors are Democratic U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler of New York, Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey.

The House of Representatives hasn’t ever censured a president, and the Senate has only censured one president — Andrew Jackson, in 1834 for his efforts to dismantle the Bank of the United States.

Here’s a tweet from DeGette including the text of the resolution:

