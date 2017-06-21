Colorado’s swamp drainer Ken Buck bashes big business’s voice in Washington

Ken Buck and talk radio go together like peanut butter and jelly. And just about anytime the conservative Republican U.S. rep from Colorado’s 4th Congressional District turns up on the airwaves, it’s also likely to turn up on the radar of left-ish media watchdog and political blogger Jason Salzman.

That’s how we learned of a shot Buck took at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — theoretically, a redoubt of pro-business Republicans like the congressman — in an interview on Denver’s KNUS 710-AM radio the other day. Salzman, writing for Colorado Pols about “(t)he schism between business groups and some members of the Republican Party in Colorado,” recaps Buck’s on-air remarks while he was promoting his new book, “Drain the Swamp,” to radio host Chuck Bonniwell:

“They are one of the big problems in Washington DC,” replied Buck. “They affirmatively go after conservatives. Tim Huelskamp lost his seat in the western district of Kansas because of the U.S. Chamber targeting Tim as a conservative, and defeating him. They play, and they play very hard. We have some groups on the right, like Club for Growth, that also target folks. But, you know, the Chamber is a corporate cronyist organization that promotes corporate interests at the expense of conservative values. There are a lot of stories to tell about the swamp, and if I didn’t mention the Chamber, they certainly deserve to be mentioned.”