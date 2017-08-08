Colorado’s Michael Bennet serves up some farm-friendly legislation

Colorado’s senior U.S. senator may be a city slicker, but he’s no stranger to the state’s rural plains. Or to its farmers. Democrat Michael Bennet certainly seems comfortable enough in an agricultural setting; just look at this morning’s tweet from @SenBennetCO himself. So nice, we had to include it here. And it’s even on point…

In another sunflower field today. Reminds me of 2009 town halls with @lynn_bartels: https://t.co/AX6CGK3eFf pic.twitter.com/DkNzi9Y4bH — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) August 8, 2017

…regarding an announcement today by Bennet’s office that he is cosponsoring the bipartisan Improving Access to Farm Conservation Act. The legislation aims to do as its name implies: improve access to the voluntary farm conservation programs administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Those programs, according to NRCS’s webpage, help farmers and ranchers reduce soil erosion, enhance water supplies, improve water quality, increase wildlife habitat, and reduce damages caused by floods and other natural disasters. Important and valuable stuff.

However, there are some wrinkles to getting enrolled, and Bennet’s legislation aims to smooth the way. He is quoted in a press release:

“Farmers and ranchers in Colorado are eager to enroll in conservation programs, but are often hindered by the onerous reporting requirements … This bill would remove the time-consuming and unnecessary reporting requirements for small farmers, making it easier for them to take advantage of tools to protect soil and water resources and improve wildlife habitat.”

The press release also notes:

Thousands of farmers and ranchers voluntarily participate in a wide range of conservation programs administered by the NRCS…