Colorado’s Justice Eid gets Trump team’s nod for Gorsuch’s old job

As anticipated, Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid has been nominated by the Trump administration to serve on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Eid previously had landed on the president’s list of prospects for an opening on the U.S. Supreme Court. That job ultimately went to the 10th Circuit’s Neil Gorsuch, of Colorado, earlier this year — creating the vacancy Eid now has been tabbed to fill.

Eid’s nomination was announced today along with 10 other administration picks for the federal judiciary; like Gorsuch, she is highly regarded in right-leaning legal circles. Ilya Shapiro of the libertarian Cato Institute in Washington wrote today that she is “a thoughtful and intellectual jurist.” Judicial Crisis Network chief counsel Carrie Severino told the Washington Examiner Eid and the other nominees named today:

“… are well known in the conservative legal movement and have shown commitment to principled and even-handed application of the law throughout their careers. … For the many Americans whose top concern in November was electing a president who would put committed constitutionalists to the courts, this is another major victory.”

Eid, a former law professor at the University of Colorado, is of course well-known in Colorado’s legal community. She is married to Troy Eid, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Colorado who had been appointed by President George W. Bush. Here’s more background on Allison Eid courtesy of Wikipedia:

Eid (born 1965) is the 95th Justice of the Colorado Supreme Court, having been appointed to the post in 2006 by Republican Governor Bill Owens. … Born in Spokane, Washington, Eid earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in American studies with distinction in 1987 from Stanford University, where she was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. After graduating, she served as a Special Assistant and Speechwriter to President Ronald Reagan‘s Secretary of Education, William Bennett. She left the Department of Education to attend the University of Chicago Law School, where she was articles editor of the law review and was elected to the Order of the Coif before earning her Juris Doctor with high honors in 1991. … After graduating from law school, Eid served as a law clerk for U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Jerry Edwin Smith and then for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Colorado Republican junior U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner issued a statement praising the selection:

“Justice Allison Eid is an excellent choice to serve on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. I have known Allison since my days as a student at the University of Colorado Law School and have been extremely impressed with her service on Colorado’s Supreme Court. Whether she was clerking for Justice Clarence Thomas, teaching at CU Law, arguing cases as Colorado’s Solicitor General, or writing opinions as a member of the state’s Supreme Court, she has always been an ardent defender of the Constitution and committed to upholding the rule of law. I look forward to supporting Allison throughout her confirmation process.”