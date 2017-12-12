Colorado's Jared Polis picks up a dubious distinction: missed votes - Colorado Politics

Author: Dan Njegomir - December 12, 2017 - Updated: 3 minutes ago

Rightward-bound Colorado Peak Politics gets a two-fer in our book this week for alerting us to not only a thought-provoking snapshot of a potential state Supreme Court Justice (see below) but also to gubernatorial hopeful and U.S. Rep. Jared Polis’s problematic voting record as a member of the House Rules Committee.

Not problematic with regard to which way he votes but rather the fact he has missed 47 votes in the committee this year — fully a third. That gives the Boulder Democrat the worst record for missed votes of anyone on the committee.

Peak Politics learned about it via Twitter, from venerable Capitol Hill news source Congressional Quarterly:

CQ’s Shawn Zeller also had tweeted earlier:

Colorado gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis, a fifth term representative from Boulder, has missed nearly a third of House Rules Committee votes this year. @cqnow #copolitics pic.twitter.com/fHXlyILF1N — Shawn Zeller (@shawnzeller) December 11, 2017

CQ hasn’t missed the fact the internet entrepreneur and self-made millionaire is vying to be Colorado’s next chief exec. Peak snarks: