Colorado's Jared Polis picks up a dubious distinction: missed votes - Colorado Politics

Colorado’s Jared Polis picks up a dubious distinction: missed votes
Author: Dan Njegomir - December 12, 2017 - Updated: 3 minutes ago
Rightward-bound Colorado Peak Politics gets a two-fer in our book this week for alerting us to not only a thought-provoking snapshot of a potential state Supreme Court Justice (see below) but also to gubernatorial hopeful and U.S. Rep. Jared Polis’s problematic voting record as a member of the House Rules Committee.
Not problematic with regard to which way he votes but rather the fact he has missed 47 votes in the committee this year — fully a third. That gives the Boulder Democrat the worst record for missed votes of anyone on the committee.
Peak Politics learned about it via Twitter, from venerable Capitol Hill news source Congressional Quarterly:
Gubernatorial Candidate Polis Misses Most Votes on House Rules ($)https://t.co/qjklwjdZdB
by @shawnzeller #CQMagazine pic.twitter.com/r8u42wyNfZ
— CQ Now (@CQnow) December 11, 2017
CQ’s Shawn Zeller also had tweeted earlier:
Colorado gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis, a fifth term representative from Boulder, has missed nearly a third of House Rules Committee votes this year. @cqnow #copolitics pic.twitter.com/fHXlyILF1N
— Shawn Zeller (@shawnzeller) December 11, 2017
CQ hasn’t missed the fact the internet entrepreneur and self-made millionaire is vying to be Colorado’s next chief exec. Peak snarks:
Ouch. Is Polis campaigning? We haven’t heard of a plethora of campaign events. Is he just disengaged? We wouldn’t blame him after being passed over time and time again for a leadership position in Washington, D.C. Where is he if he’s not in committee?