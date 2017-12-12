 Colorado's Jared Polis picks up a dubious distinction: missed votes - Colorado Politics
   
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Colorado’s Jared Polis picks up a dubious distinction: missed votes

U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, a Boulder Democrat, discusses his plan to encourage employee ownership of businesses at a stop on a tour of the Front Range on the first day of his gubernatorial campaign Monday, June 12, 2017, at a Save-a-Lot grocery store in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics)U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, a Boulder Democrat, discusses his plan to encourage employee ownership of businesses at a stop on a tour of the Front Range on the first day of his gubernatorial campaign Monday, June 12, 2017, at a Save-a-Lot grocery store in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics)

Rightward-bound Colorado Peak Politics gets a two-fer in our book this week for alerting us to not only a thought-provoking snapshot of a potential state Supreme Court Justice (see below) but also to gubernatorial hopeful and U.S. Rep. Jared Polis’s problematic voting record as a member of the House Rules Committee.

Not problematic with regard to which way he votes but rather the fact he has missed 47 votes in the committee this year — fully a third. That gives the Boulder Democrat the worst record for missed votes of anyone on the committee.

Peak Politics learned about it via Twitter, from venerable Capitol Hill news source Congressional Quarterly:

CQ’s Shawn Zeller also had tweeted earlier:

CQ hasn’t missed the fact the internet entrepreneur and self-made millionaire is vying to be Colorado’s next chief exec. Peak snarks:

Ouch. Is Polis campaigning? We haven’t heard of a plethora of campaign events. Is he just disengaged? We wouldn’t blame him after being passed over time and time again for a leadership position in Washington, D.C. Where is he if he’s not in committee?

