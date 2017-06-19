How Colorado’s Congressional delegation voted (week of June 17, 2017)

H.R. 2579: Broader Options for Americans Act
This was a vote to pass H.R. 2579 in the House. H.R. 2581 amends section 214 of H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act (AHCA) of 2017, as passed by the House of Representatives on May 4, 2017, which provides a tax credit under the Internal Revenue Code for the purchase of health insurance in the individual market, so that the credit is also available with respect to unsubsidized COBRA continuation coverage (or similarly situated church plans) under an employer-sponsored health plan.
Passed 267/144
|
No
|
D
|
CO 1st
|
No
|
D
|
CO 2nd
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 3rd
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 4th
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 5th
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 6th
|
No
|
D
|
CO 7th
S. 722: Counterng Iran’s Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017
This bill directs the Departments of State, Defense, and Treasury and the Director of National Intelligence to submit a strategy every two years for deterring conventional and asymmetric Iranian activities that threaten the United States and key allies in the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond.
The President shall impose asset blocking and U.S. exclusion sanctions against any person that materially contributes to: (1) Iran’s ballistic missile or weapons of mass destruction programs, or (2) the sale or transfer to Iran of specified military equipment or the provision of related technical or financial assistance.
Passed 98/2
|
Yes
|
D
|
CO
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO
S.Amdt. 240 (Graham) to S. 722: To reaffirm the strategic importance of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty to the member nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its contribution to maintaining stability throughout the world.
S.Amdt. 250 (Gardner) to S. 722: To provide an exception for activities of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
S.Amdt. 232 (Crapo) to S. 722: To impose sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation and to combat terrorism and illicit financing.
S. 1094: Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017
|
Yes
|
D
|
CO 1st
|
Yes
|
D
|
CO 2nd
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 3rd
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 4th
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 5th
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 6th
|
Yes
|
D
|
CO 7th
H.R. 2581: Verify First Act
|
No
|
D
|
CO 1st
|
No
|
D
|
CO 2nd
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 3rd
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 4th
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 5th
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 6th
|
No
|
D
|
CO 7th
On Motion to Recommit with Instructions: H.R. 2581: Verify First Act
|
Yes
|
D
|
CO 1st
|
Yes
|
D
|
CO 2nd
|
No
|
R
|
CO 3rd
|
No
|
R
|
CO 4th
|
No
|
R
|
CO 5th
|
No
|
R
|
CO 6th
|
Yes
|
D
|
CO 7th
On the Motion to Discharge S.J.Res. 42
|
Yes
|
D
|
CO
|
No
|
R
|
CO
H.R. 2292: To extend a project of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission involving the Cannonsville Dam.
|
Yes
|
D
|
CO 1st
|
No Vote
|
D
|
CO 2nd
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 3rd
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 4th
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 5th
|
Yes
|
R
|
CO 6th
|
Yes
|
D
|
CO 7th
