How Colorado’s Congressional delegation voted (week of June 17, 2017)

H.R. 2579: Broader Options for Americans Act

This was a vote to pass H.R. 2579 in the House. H.R. 2581 amends section 214 of H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act (AHCA) of 2017, as passed by the House of Representatives on May 4, 2017, which provides a tax credit under the Internal Revenue Code for the purchase of health insurance in the individual market, so that the credit is also available with respect to unsubsidized COBRA continuation coverage (or similarly situated church plans) under an employer-sponsored health plan.

H.R. 2581 amends section 214 of H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act (AHCA) of 2017, as passed by the House of Representatives on May 4, 2017, which provides a tax credit under the Internal Revenue Code for the purchase of health insurance in the individual market, so that the credit is also available with respect to unsubsidized COBRA continuation coverage (or similarly situated church plans) under an employer-sponsored health plan.

Passed 267/144

S. 722: Counterng Iran’s Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017

This bill directs the Departments of State, Defense, and Treasury and the Director of National Intelligence to submit a strategy every two years for deterring conventional and asymmetric Iranian activities that threaten the United States and key allies in the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond.

The President shall impose asset blocking and U.S. exclusion sanctions against any person that materially contributes to: (1) Iran’s ballistic missile or weapons of mass destruction programs, or (2) the sale or transfer to Iran of specified military equipment or the provision of related technical or financial assistance.

Passed 98/2

Yes D Bennet, Michael CO Yes R Gardner, Cory CO

S.Amdt. 240 (Graham) to S. 722: To reaffirm the strategic importance of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty to the member nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its contribution to maintaining stability throughout the world.

This was a vote to approve or reject amendment S.Amdt. 240 Lindsey Graham ) to S. 722 . The title of the amendment is S.Amdt. 240 (Graham) to S. 722: To reaffirm the strategic importance of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty to the member nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its contribution to maintaining stability throughout the world.

Passed 100/0

Yes D Bennet, Michael CO Yes R Gardner, Cory CO

S.Amdt. 250 (Gardner) to S. 722: To provide an exception for activities of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Passed 94/6

Yes D Bennet, Michael CO Yes R Gardner, Cory CO

S.Amdt. 232 (Crapo) to S. 722: To impose sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation and to combat terrorism and illicit financing.

This was a vote to approve or reject amendment S.Amdt. 232 Michael Crapo ) to S. 722 . The title of the amendment is S.Amdt. 232 (Crapo) to S. 722: To impose sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation and to combat terrorism and illicit financing.

Passed 97/2

Yes D Bennet, Michael CO Yes R Gardner, Cory CO

S. 1094: Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017

This was a vote to pass S. 1094 in the House.

Passed 368/55

H.R. 2581: Verify First Act

This was a vote to pass H.R. 2581 in the House.

H.R. 2581 amends the premium tax credit under section 36B of the Internal Revenue Code to specify that advance payments of the credit are not to be made with respect to an individual unless the Secretary of the Treasury has received confirmation from the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), that the Commissioner of Social Security or the Secretary of Homeland Security has verified that individual’s status as a citizen or national of the United States, or as lawfully present in the United States. In addition, the legislation amends H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act (AHCA) of 2017, as passed by the House of Representatives on May 4, 2017, to provide a similar rule with respect to advance payments of a new credit for the purchase of health insurance.

Passed 238/184

On Motion to Recommit with Instructions: H.R. 2581: Verify First Act

Failed 193/231

On the Motion to Discharge S.J.Res. 42

Failed 47/53

Yes D Bennet, Michael CO No R Gardner, Cory CO

H.R. 2292: To extend a project of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission involving the Cannonsville Dam.

This was a vote to pass H.R. 2292 in the House. This vote was taken under a House procedure called “suspension of the rules” which is typically used to pass non-controversial bills. Votes under suspension require a 2/3rds majority. A failed vote under suspension can be taken again.

H.R. 2292 authorizes the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, upon the request of the licensee for the project numbered 13287 (Cannonsville Hydroelectric Project, New York), to extend the time period during which the licensee is required to commence construction for up to four consecutive two-year periods from the date of the expiration of the original extension.

Passed 400/1

On the Nomination PN348: Kenneth P. Rapuano, of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary of Defense

Nomination Confirmed 95/1

Yes D Bennet, Michael CO Yes R Gardner, Cory CO

Source: GovTrack