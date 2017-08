This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook



The U.S. Captiol in Washington, D.C. (istockphoto/f11photo) H.R. 2430: FDA Reauthorization Act of 2017 This was a vote to pass H.R. 2430 in the Senate. Most of this bill allows the Food and Drug Administration to continue its normal operations, such as collecting fees from pharmaceutical companies to review their drug applications for safety and […]