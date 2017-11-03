How Colorado’s congressional delegation voted this week

FeaturedHow Colorado’s congressional delegation voted this weekAuthor: Tom Ramstack - November 3, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes agoFind out here.This content is only available to subscribers. Login or Subscribe Post Views: 7 Colorado Delegationcongressional roundupvotes Related Articles Featured November 3, 2017 Joey Bunch Grantham calls out Hickenlooper for failing to bulk up budget for roads Featured November 3, 2017 Eric Gorski, Chalkbeat Colorado Why Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos’s names — and faces — are all over this fall’s Denver school board races Featured November 3, 2017 Ernest Luning Colorado GOP lawmaker Cole Wist ‘thinking seriously’ about run for attorney general if Cynthia Coffman runs for governor