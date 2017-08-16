Colorado’s congressional delegation rips Trump’s latest ‘both sides’ remarks about white supremacists

Members of Colorado’s congressional delegation from both sides of the aisle came down hard on President Donald Trump’s latest comments defiantly blaming “both sides” for the weekend violence between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia.

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, tweeted scathing criticism Wednesday of the president’s remarks, calling them “unacceptable and wrong.”

“The KKK, Neo-Nazis, and White Supremacists and Nationalists are abhorrent,” Lamborn posted to Facebook and Twitter. “Statements that provide even indirect comfort to these merchants of evil are unacceptable and wrong.”

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican from Yuma, tore into Trump at a Lakewood town hall, saying, “What we saw over the weekend in Charlottesville — bigotry, racism, hatred — we will not stand for as a country. There is no moral equivalent to the hatred we saw.”

Gardner led the charge over the weekend demanding that Trump explicitly condemn white supremacists for the violence in Virginia that left three dead. While Trump delivered a statement Monday branding the white supremacists who took part in the Charlottesville violence “criminals and thugs,” mollifying some critics, his impromptu comments spreading the blame Tuesday prompted fierce blowback from Republicans and Democrats alike.

““What he did today goes back on what he did yesterday, and that’s unacceptable,” Gardner said at the town hall after delivering an angry denunciation of the white nationalists Trump appeared to be lumping in with the counter-protesters. “Anybody who believes the neo-Nazis or KKK ideology should go back to the cave they came from,” Gardner said.

Gardner’s Democratic colleague, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, ripped Trump’s unscripted comments Tuesday in a tweet and reiterated criticism he leveled over the weekend when the president blamed “many sides” for the violence.

“Teleprompter @POTUS condemns white supremacy, unscripted @POTUS blames ‘both sides.’ No one should need a teleprompter to do the right thing,” Bennet tweeted, adding, “White supremacy is wrong. There is no moral equivalence. We will repeat this and act against it until we stop having to.”

Colorado’s other Republican members of Congress piled on with tweets tearing into Trump’s Tuesday remarks.

“White supremacy and those who embrace it are a disgrace to our nation. There can be no equivocation, no comparison,” U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, an Aurora Republican tweeted.

“Neo-nazis are abhorrent & only try to drive America apart. We must stand up to racism, antisemitism & hateful rhetoric wherever we see it,” U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, a Cortez Republican, tweeted.

Windsor Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck called white supremacists “ignorant and hateful” on Sunday on Twitter and said, “All Americans must unite against racial intolerance and bigoted ideology.” By noon Wednesday, however, Buck hadn’t commented on Trump’s recent remarks. A spokesman for Buck didn’t respond to a request for comment from Colorado Politics.

The other Democrats in Colorado’s congressional delegation condemned Trump’s equivocation on Twitter Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I’m shocked and disgusted at the President’s words today. We must all confront racism and anti-Semitism with moral clarity,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette of Denver.

Attaching a quote from Trump’s Tuesday press conference, U.S. Rep. Jared Polis of Boulder, a candidate for governor in next year’s election, tweeted, “Our President actually said this today, what’s next? Calling the Civil War the War of Northern Aggression?”

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Arvada wrote in a tweet Wednesday about Heather Heyer, the protester killed Saturday when a suspect allegedly drove a car into a crowd in Charlottesville. “We must continue to fight for the values we cherish as Americans,” he added.

Trump’s remarks on Tuesday were welcomed by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who tweeted: “Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth.”

— Erin Prater and The Associated Press contributed to this report.