Colorado’s Dr. Chaps goes to Alabama, says Roy Moore’s accusers lie

Author: Marianne Goodland - November 17, 2017 - Updated: 5 hours ago

Alabama Senate candidate and “Ten Commandments Judge” Roy Moore had some controversy-seasoned Colorado support Thursday during a press conference with religious leaders intended to refute the latest allegations of sexual misconduct. Prominent at his side during the presser: controversy lightning rod, former Colorado lawmaker and TV pastor Gordon Klingenschmitt, aka Dr. Chaps.

Klingenschmitt, who served one term in the Colorado General Assembly, was a featured speaker, telling those in attendance that Moore is a man “who does not lie, compared to some of his accusers.”

Klingenschmitt said he met Moore a decade ago when the former judge came to his defense when the government ordered him not to mention Jesus in his official duties. “I followed his example,” Klingenschmitt said.

“This man stood with me. The American people stand with him,” the former lawmaker said.

Moore reportedly was a defense witness for Dr. Chaps in September 2006, when Klingenschmitt was court-martialed for “disobeying an order not to wear his uniform for media appearance.” Klingenschmitt wore his Navy uniform in a protest of Navy regulations that required chaplains to offer “nondenominational prayers except during religious services.”

As a Colorado legislator for two years, he continued to court controversy pushing religious liberty bills he could never get past the Democratic House majority. He made national headlines in 2015 after a pregnant Longmont woman was attacked and had her baby cut from her womb.

“This is the curse of God upon America for our sin of not protecting innocent children in the womb,” Klingenschmitt said on his TV show, “Pray in Jesus Name.”

He compared President Obama to a demon and accused U.S. Rep. Jared Polis of Boulder of wanting to join Islamic terrorists and behead Christians.

Klingenschmitt ran for state Senate last year and lost in the GOP primary.

Last month, Klingenschmitt devoted one of his weekly YouTube broadcasts to Moore and his campaign.