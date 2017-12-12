Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner: 'People of Alabama deemed Roy Moore unfit'

Author: Joey Bunch - December 12, 2017 - Updated: 10 minutes ago

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner of Yuma had to be one of the happiest Republicans in Washington over the results of the Roy Moore-Doug Jones race in Alabama Tuesday night. He’s in charge of building on the GOP’s narrow lead in the chamber next year and beyond as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

And the Democrat won. Moore, the Republican nominee dogged by sexual misconduct allegations involving teenaged girls when he was a local prosecutor in the 1970s, had the potential to dog the party in the #MeToo era going into the next year’s mid-terms, however.

Jones became the first Democratic U.S. senator from Alabama since 1992, when current Sen. Richard Shelby was elected, before he switched to the GOP in 1994. Shelby said last weekend that he, like Gardner, would not support Moore.

Even though Republicans lost a seat in the special election to replace Jeff Sessions, appointed by Trump to be U.S. attorney general, they stood to lose more, no pun intended, if Democrats and women voters were energized by a Moore win and swelled the usual surge by the party not occupying the White House in the first mid-term after an election.

President Trump and the Republican National Committee joined or returned to Moore’s side in the latter days of the campaign, but the National Republican Senatorial Committee never did.

“Tonight’s results are clear – the people of Alabama deemed Roy Moore unfit to serve in the U.S. Senate,” Gardner said in a statement. “I hope Sen.-elect Doug Jones will do the right thing and truly represent Alabama by choosing to vote with the Senate Republican majority.”

The Denver Post reported last week that Gardner had not taken any preliminary steps to organize a vote or other steps to get rid of Moore, if he were to be elected, but the day before on Jimmy Sengenberger’s “Business for Breakfast” show on Denver’s Money Talk 1690, Gardner was clear that his dim view of Moore had not changed.