A Colorado warmup act for the congressional tax plan - Colorado Politics

Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A Colorado warmup act for the congressional tax plan

Author: Dan Njegomir - December 12, 2017

The Millennial Policy Center's Jimmy Sengenberger, Rock 'n' Roll edition. (YouTube.com)
The Millennial Policy Center's Jimmy Sengenberger rocks for tax cuts. (YouTube.com)

Could that be the Millennial Policy Center’s Jimmy Sengenberger on YouTube, rockin’ and rollin’ his way through an ad hoc appeal to Congress to pass the tax-reform bill?

By golly, it is. The youthful policy advocate and talk radio presence is joined by similarly youthful bandmates Jason Dashiell, Josh Loun and Eric Barney in a tribute to the tax cuts now pending in Congress.

The ubiquitous Sengenberger, who regularly makes a right-of-center pitch to today’s twenty- and thirty-somethings while wearing yet another hat as president of the Millennial Policy Center — and whose polemics periodically appear on Colorado Politics’ opinion pages — wails:

“Run, run Congress, Trump’s got tax cuts to sign;
Trump make them hurry, just get everybody in line…”

You get the idea. You won’t hear any denunciation of a “Trump tax heist” from this batch of Millennials; as far as they’re concerned, lawmakers can’t get the pending tax plan to the Oval Office fast enough.

And in case you’re wondering, the Millennial Falcons Blues Band’s retro-rockabilly number, with its forced lyrics, isn’t intended so much as a worthy addition to the Chuck Berry song book as it is simply a self-consciously spoofy way of making a serious political point.

Whether or not you buy their line, it is fun to see Sengenberger go to town on the harmonica. You wouldn’t have thought a baby-faced policy wonk had so much old soul.

