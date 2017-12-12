A Colorado warmup act for the congressional tax plan - Colorado Politics

Author: Dan Njegomir - December 12, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Could that be the Millennial Policy Center’s Jimmy Sengenberger on YouTube, rockin’ and rollin’ his way through an ad hoc appeal to Congress to pass the tax-reform bill?

By golly, it is. The youthful policy advocate and talk radio presence is joined by similarly youthful bandmates Jason Dashiell, Josh Loun and Eric Barney in a tribute to the tax cuts now pending in Congress.

The ubiquitous Sengenberger, who regularly makes a right-of-center pitch to today’s twenty- and thirty-somethings while wearing yet another hat as president of the Millennial Policy Center — and whose polemics periodically appear on Colorado Politics’ opinion pages — wails:

“Run, run Congress, Trump’s got tax cuts to sign;

Trump make them hurry, just get everybody in line…”

You get the idea. You won’t hear any denunciation of a “Trump tax heist” from this batch of Millennials; as far as they’re concerned, lawmakers can’t get the pending tax plan to the Oval Office fast enough.

And in case you’re wondering, the Millennial Falcons Blues Band’s retro-rockabilly number, with its forced lyrics, isn’t intended so much as a worthy addition to the Chuck Berry song book as it is simply a self-consciously spoofy way of making a serious political point.

Whether or not you buy their line, it is fun to see Sengenberger go to town on the harmonica. You wouldn’t have thought a baby-faced policy wonk had so much old soul.