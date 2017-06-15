U.S. Reps. Jared Polis and Ed Perlmutter will play tonight in a charity baseball game against Republican congressional opponents following a shooting at a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. on Wednesday.

Still shocked from Wednesday’s tragedy, the two Democratic lawmakers say it is important to let the game go on in the face of violence.

“They sold more tickets than ever before and we’re going to raise more money for the Boys and Girls Club and other charities through this baseball game than ever before,” Polis, from Boulder, said. “What a horrific day yesterday was, but I think it gives comfort to everyone involved that it can leave a positive legacy for kids and for the charities involved.”

The shooting wounded Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and at least five others in what witnesses called a deliberate attack. The shooter, identified by The Washington Post as a 66-year-old Illinois man, James T. Hodgkinson III, was wounded by Capitol police, who fired back.

Hodgkinson is dead, President Trump said in an address Wednesday morning.

There were no reports of fatalities. Scalise’s wounds were serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Polis and Perlmutter – who are both running for governor in Colorado – were with Democrats at a field about two miles away Wednesday morning. Capitol police held the Democrats in a dugout as a security precaution for about 45 minutes.

No Colorado Republicans are on the baseball team that was directly involved in the shooting.

The two congressional teams have been practicing for about three months for the annual charity game. Democrats and Republicans play against each other to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities.

The game is scheduled for Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., at 5:05 p.m. Colorado time.

The Congressional Baseball Game Facebook page will carry a live stream of the game and it will be broadcast on C-SPAN, a spokeswoman for the Congressional Baseball Game said, according to CNN.

“The attack yesterday is still weighing heavily on all of us, but we need to play the baseball game tonight, not only to benefit the Boys and Girls Club but to keep moving forward,” Perlmutter, from Arvada, said. “Normally I play center field but I hurt my hamstring this week at practice – so we’ll see!”

Polis said there will be a unity ceremony between Republicans and Democrats ahead of the game to acknowledge the tragedy. Lawmakers have been practicing for the game during early mornings ahead of congressional work.

Polis is batting fifth in the order as a designated hitter.

“The game is about fun and coming together. It’s about coming together and showing we’re resilient from yesterday’s tragedy. Whatever happens on the ball field happens on the ball field,” Polis said. “Given yesterday’s disaster, I won’t engage in the customary trash talk.”