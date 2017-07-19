Colorado state treasurer candidates Justin Everett, Brita Horn and Steve Lebsock post fundraising numbers

Three candidates for Colorado state treasurer — two Republicans and a Democrat — reported their campaign fundraising totals this week. While none of them broke the bank, they all said they’re happy with what they managed to raise in what was the initial reporting period for all three.

State Rep. Justin Everett, a Littleton Republican, raised the most in contributions and had the most money in the bank at the end of the 2nd quarter, but Routt County Treasurer Brita Horn, also a Republican, and state Rep. Steve Lebsock, a Thornton Democrat, didn’t lag far behind.

State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, the Republican incumbent, faces term limits after next year’s election and is expected to announce he’s running for governor in coming months.

Everett posted $20,348 in contributions for the statewide race and reported $18,306 on hand at the end of the quarter. Horn raised $17,655 and had $11,183 remaining. Lebsock received $14,014 in donations and had $7,354 left after campaign expenditures.

Everett said he was pleased with his totals, particularly because the legislative session, which wrapped on May 10, took up nearly the first half of the fundraising quarter.

“We spent most of the quarter traveling to half of the counties in Colorado, meeting with the citizens of Colorado,” Everett said, adding that his is “a true conservative grassroots campaign.”

Horn, who entered the race in June, with just three weeks remaining in the quarter, said she surpassed her $500-a-day fundraising goal.

“As I’ve traveled around the state, I now believe more and more that Coloradans must have an aggressive advocate protecting their financial future at the state Capitol — someone who speaks plainly and isn’t afraid of a fight,” she said in a statement.

Lebsock told Colorado Politics he’s been traveling the state since the legislative session finished — “from Grand Junction to Greeley, from festivals on the West Slope to [a] July 4 parade in northeastern Colorado.”

“One of the many things my service in the United States Marine Corps taught me is the importance of a steady hand,” he added. “The people of Colorado deserve a steady hand as their next state treasurer. This Marine and fourth generation Coloradoan will be that steady hand.”

State Rep. Polly Lawrence, a Roxbourough Park Republican, jumped in the primary race last week, after the close of the 2nd quarter, so won’t have to file her first campaign finance report until Oct. 15. The GOP primary field will likely continue to grow. Potential candidates who have said they’re considering a run include state Sen. Kevin Lundberg, a Berthoud Republican, businessman and former legislative candidate Brian Watson and Republican National Committeeman and one-time congressional candidate George Leing.