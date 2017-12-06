 Colorado state Rep. Lori Saine being released from jail  - Colorado Politics
   
Colorado state Rep. Lori Saine being released from jail 

Author: Associated Press - December 6, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

This undated booking photo provided by the Denver police shows Colorado state Rep. Lori Saine. Police say the Weld County Republican was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Denver International Airport after a TSA agent discovered a loaded firearm in her bag as she was going through security screening. (Denver Police via AP)

DENVER — A Colorado state lawmaker arrested after an airport security agent found a loaded firearm in her bag is being released from jail.

Rep. Lori Saine appeared in court in Denver Wednesday afternoon dressed in a light tan jumpsuit and glasses. A judge allowed the Weld County Republican to be released in exchange for her promise to attend any future court hearings in her case.

Unlike every other inmate who appeared at the hearing, she stood behind glass in a holding room rather than entering the courtroom. She stood quietly, with her hands folded in front of her.

According to police, Saine “knowingly brought the handgun to the checkpoint” but they haven’t elaborated on her motivation.

