Colorado state Rep. Lori Saine being released from jail  - Colorado Politics

DENVER — A Colorado state lawmaker arrested after an airport security agent found a loaded firearm in her bag is being released from jail.

Rep. Lori Saine appeared in court in Denver Wednesday afternoon dressed in a light tan jumpsuit and glasses. A judge allowed the Weld County Republican to be released in exchange for her promise to attend any future court hearings in her case.

Unlike every other inmate who appeared at the hearing, she stood behind glass in a holding room rather than entering the courtroom. She stood quietly, with her hands folded in front of her.

According to police, Saine “knowingly brought the handgun to the checkpoint” but they haven’t elaborated on her motivation.