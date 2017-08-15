Colorado Springs won’t support gathering by group with ties to Charlottesville rally organizer

The City of Colorado Springs won’t support, in any way, a three-day convention at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort planned by the white nationalist group VDARE.

One of the group’s contributing writers, Jason Kessler, organized a deadly rally Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.

Mayor John Suthers said the city can’t limit free speech, nor can it tell private businesses with whom to schedule conferences.

“That said, I would encourage local businesses to be attentive to the types of events they accept and the groups that they invite to our great city,” Suthers wrote in a statement.

Peter Brimelow, the editor of VDARE.com, declined to answer questions by phone Tuesday, insisting they be submitted in writing. He did not respond to emailed questions, however, about the group and the local conference it plans for April.

Brimelow did say he is not from the United States and came to the country in the 1970s.

A representative of the Cheyenne Mountain Resort & Club said the business is working on a statement about the conference. The resort promised a statement Monday also.

While details about VDARE’s upcoming conference are sparse, Suthers said the city must protect “all individuals regardless of race, religion, color, ancestry, national origin, physical or mental disability, or sexual orientation.”

“The City of Colorado Springs will not provide any support or resources to this event, and does not condone hate speech in any fashion,” he wrote.

A protest will be held in front of City Hall at 4 p.m. Sunday to express solidarity for those in Charlottesville who opposed the violent rally Saturday, announced Unite Colorado Springs on Facebook. It is one of many groups organizing the protest.

“We reject Nazism, white supremacy, homophobia, transphobia, racism, xenophobia, and bigotry in all its hideous forms,” the group’s Facebook page says.

Members of another group, The Empowerment Solidarity Network, will attend the City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday to voice opposition to VDARE’s planned local convention.

Additional information was not immediately available. This story will be updated.