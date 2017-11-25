Colorado Springs school board race too tight to call; recount to start next week

Author: Debbie Kelley, The Gazette - November 25, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago

Doug Lundberg figured this year’s board race in Academy School District 20 would be tight, but he didn’t think it would be close enough to warrant a recount.

But that’s what happened.

“It certainly turned out to be tighter than even I was expecting,” Lundberg said Wednesday.

In official election results the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office released this week, Lundberg is ahead of Will Temby by 17 votes for the third open seat on the board of the Pikes Peak region’s second-largest school district.

Lundberg captured 19.55 percent of the vote and Temby 19.52 percent.

The difference qualifies for an automatic recount, which by state law is triggered when race results are less than one-half of 1 percent of the votes tallied.

The recount process will start next week, clerk and recorder spokeswoman Mattie Albert said Wednesday.

The office will recount all 20,723 ballots cast by voters living in D-20 boundaries, using equipment that debuted during this month’s election, Albert said. Eight high-speed scanning machines quickly tabulate results.

The recount must be completed by Dec. 7, or 30 days after the election. The outcome will determine the final and official results, Albert said.

“I’m hoping I’m victorious,” said Lundberg, who served on the D-20 board for eight years before being term-limited in 2013. “But I don’t think D-20 can go wrong on either person for the board. Will Temby is a fine man and would make a great school board member.”

Lundberg taught for 32 years, including biology and genetic engineering at Air Academy High School.

Temby is the father of five current or past D-20 students. He co-chaired last year’s successful bond authorization initiative and for seven years headed the Greater Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Temby spent $3,064 to promote his race, more than twice Lundberg’s expenses of $1,450, according to secretary of state campaign filings.

Five candidates competed for D-20’s three open seats in the Nov. 7 election. The first two seats went to Karin Reynolds, who won with 24.85 percent of the votes, and Thomas LaValley, who received 20.97 percent of the votes.