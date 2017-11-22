The Colorado Springs Gazette: We need justice for sexual misconduct

Coloradans are barraged by sexual misconduct allegations involving politicians accused of groping, harassing and otherwise violating the personal space and dignity of colleagues and associates.

Nationally, the public hears daily of new sexual abuse allegations involving politicians, celebrities and journalists.

Nationally and locally, these complaints typically reside outside the jurisdiction of the criminal justice system. Statues of limitations have passed, or the misconduct falls short of defying technical details of criminal codes. The cases are tried in the court of public opinion, with outcomes of questionable value.

It seems crass to question the sincerity of complainants, who often blame years of silence on fear of public disbelief and reprisals by those with adequate power to destroy them.

We cannot have a culture in which victims fear reporting abuse. We also cannot dispense with due process for the accused.

With no safe process for the reporting and processing of complaints, we have a system that favors the powerful over the powerless.

In this unbalanced environment, abusers offend without consequence, unreported for years or forever. Conversely, victims typically come forward only if confident the media, the public and people in power will support them and assume guilt on the part of the accused.

None of this should continue. No one should fear reporting sexual abuse, whether it is rape, groping or harassment. Likewise, no one should endure lifelong consequences of a baseless allegation that goes unchallenged by due process.

Private-sector employment is full of checks and balances that generally – though not always – protect victims and accusers. An employer who believes an allegation, and wants to protect the business, can simply fire the accused. If the firing was a careless rush to judgment, the accused can seek redress in civil court.

In political settings, things are much different.

No one can simply fire a politician elected to work for and answer to the public. That’s why President Bill Clinton remained in office after activities with an intern that would instantly end the career of a private-sector executive.

The public can vote a politician out, but the election may be years away. Further complicating matters are all the political motives for bringing allegations against a public servant who may be innocent, or ignoring allegations against someone important to a party.

Our legislature cannot become a playground of sexual misconduct, or a minefield of unresolved and unresolvable claims of such deviant behavior. Allegations should neither be political ammunition nor causes for political retaliation.

We need a process that fairly and safely evens the playing field for the powerful and powerless, whether they are victims or defendants.

Ranking legislators announced plans Tuesday for a formal review of procedures for identifying, reporting and resolving sexual misconduct at the Capitol. As it stands, we have the institution trying to keep itself in check.

This must change. We cannot have partisan leaders investigating and determining outcomes of allegations involving sexual impropriety, expecting them to set aside the ramifications their decisions will have for the party’s ability to control political outcomes. Few politicians are that honest and pure.

Legislators should study options for creating a third-party system that affords victims a channel to report suspected abuse without fear of reprisal. Work with the Attorney General’s Office to empower a balanced, nonpartisan, apolitical entity that investigates complaints before they become media frenzies that spark political and retaliatory maneuvers.

A fair, balanced, safe, professional third-party investigative entity could protect accusers and suspects. It could salvage a political process that may otherwise weaponize sexual misconduct to the point we no longer expect truth, justice and civilized behavior at the Capitol.