The Colorado Springs Gazette: Discriminate, in the name of ‘diversity’

Tuesday’s attack in New York highlights a federal discrimination practice that belies civil rights.

The government’s “Diversity Immigrant Visa” lottery favors individuals based on national origin – an immutable characteristic. Part 3, section 131 of the Immigration Act of 1990 describes a convoluted formula for “determination of preference immigration.”

The policy favors people from countries that produce few American immigrants, and discriminates against countries with high immigration to the United States.

Too many Mexicans? Let’s invite more Germans. It works like that.

A “diversity” immigrant from Uzbekistan, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, stands accused of driving a truck into pedestrians on a Manhattan bike path. New York police say Saipov killed “in the name of ISIS.” Eight had died as of Wednesday afternoon.

Immigration officials knew little about Saipov when he came here as an adult. They only knew he was lucky. He was born in the right place at the right time, had graduated high school, and therefore could enter a drawing. His visa had little to do with character or abilities that might benefit our country.

Congressional Democrats and Republicans enacted the diversity program, which Republican President George H.W. Bush signed into law in 1990.

The “diversity” moniker makes the program sound noble. Don’t be fooled. Choosing winners and losers on a basis of national identity violates the spirit of nearly all civil rights legislation enacted by federal, state, county and local governments.

Check the Civil Rights Act of 1964, codified “to prevent discrimination” based on “race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.”

The law applies to housing, places of public accommodation, private and government employment and government assisted programs but not federal immigration practices.

Most Americans reject judging individuals on a basis of national identity for good reason. Our culture long ago realized a person’s character and achievements were more valuable considerations than anyone’s race, religion, gender, or national identity.

Despite our country’s codified rejection of discrimination based on group identity, the “diversity” lottery discriminates entirely on that basis. It discriminates in favor of Libyans, against Jamaicans; for Egyptians, against Peruvians. For every lucky winner chosen by birthright, countless others are out of luck because of nationality bias.

Only government would do business this way.

Immigrants have traditionally traveled thousands of miles to reach the United States for opportunity. They buy land, fill labor and professional voids, and otherwise participate in relatively free markets that reward valued services and goods.

Immigrants don’t naturally come here to provide diversity. Markets would not reward them for doing so. A just and prosperous market pays for actions and results, without concern for an individual’s national identity. Diversity should be the fortunate byproduct of a culture unconcerned with national origin, not an outcome contrived by discriminatory social engineers in federal bureaucracies detached from the need to produce wealth and participate in trade.

Immigration policy should benefit our culture and economy by favoring law-abiding applicants our market needs most. That may include plumbers, physicians, teachers, scientists or professional cheese sculptors from any place on the globe.

Let’s do away with engineered “diversity,” built on nationality bias. Immigration based on merit and objective economic needs would be safer, more just and far more constructive.