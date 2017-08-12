Colorado senators Michael Bennet, Cory Gardner denounce violent white nationalist rally in Virginia

Colorado’s two U.S. senators, Democrat Michael Bennet and Republican Cory Gardner, condemned the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, calling it “deeply disturbing” and “contrary to all we stand for as a country.”

Politicians across the country and on both sides of the aisle denounced the “Unite the Right” rally, organized by a “pro-white” blogger and members of the so-called alt-right movement to protest the city’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a park. Virginia’s governor declared a state of emergency after a torch-lit march turned violent Friday night and clashes erupted between white nationalists and counter-protesters Saturday.

Bennet and Gardner took to Twitter with their criticism.

“The events in VA are contrary to all we stand for as a country. Embrace inclusion, celebrate differences — that’s the America we believe in,” Bennet tweeted.

The events in VA are contrary to all we stand for as a country. Embrace inclusion, celebrate differences—that's the America we believe in. — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) August 12, 2017

“The hate being spewed in Virginia has no place in this country. It’s deeply disturbing and un-American,” Gardner said in a tweet Saturday morning.

The hate being spewed in Virginia has no place in this country. It's deeply disturbing and un-American. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 12, 2017

After Bennet and Gardner had posted their denunciations, a car plowed into a crowd of several hundred people peacefully protesting the white nationalists, injuring at least one person, the Associated Press reported.

On a working vacation at his New Jersey golf club, President Trump tweeted, “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

The president also denounced the violence in Virginia in brief remarks streamed live on the White House Facebook page, speaking out against “this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.