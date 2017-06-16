Colorado Senate’s Guzman stresses equality, remembrance on eve of Denver’s PrideFest

With Denver preparing for its annual PrideFest celebration of the LGBTQ community, Colorado Senate Democrats marked the occasion with a press release and greeting from Senate Democratic Minority Leader Lucia Guzman. The press statement notes:

This weekend, hundreds of thousands will turn out in the city of Denver for PrideFest. While it will be a time to celebrate freedom and equality, it will also be a time to honor the 49 people whose lives were taken in Orlando just over a year ago.

Guzman, the first Latina member of the LGBTQ community to lead the Senate Democratic Caucus, issued the following statement:

“Pride has always been a time for us in the LGBTQ community and our allies to celebrate who we are, and what we have accomplished in the name of equality. But this year, more than in years past, Pride needs to be a time for celebration with action. This year, in Colorado and across the country, we have seen attempts by politicians to roll back equal rights protections for Americans who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, or queer. “We must remain vigilant. As my fellow Coloradans and our guests from out of state celebrate at PrideFest in Denver this weekend, I ask they also recognize the work it took for us to get where we are today, to not forget those we have lost over the years, and to think how we can continue to strive towards greater equality and respect for all.”

Guzman will “celebrate from afar” over the weekend, her press statement says, as she will be visiting family in her native Texas.