Colorado Republican Doug Lamborn raises more than $70,000 for congressional reelection campaign

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican facing at least two primary challengers next year, raised $72,766 in the most recent fundraising quarter, according to a finance report his campaign filed Friday. He finished with $378,553 on hand at the end of June.

The six-term incumbent brought in nearly twice what he raised in the previous quarter and started the cycle with money left over from his reelection campaign last year. In all, Lamborn has raised $114,416 since the beginning of the year and spent $53,182. Most of his donations — $103,000 — have come from political action committees. Lamborn has received itemized contributions from 14 individuals totaling $11,416 since January, including three residents of the 5th Congressional District, according to his filing with the Federal Election Commission. He also reported $550 in unitemized, smaller contributions from individuals.

Lamborn has had to get past primary challengers in six of the seven campaigns he’s run since 2006 for the heavily Republican seat, and next year’s race is no exception.

State Sen. Owen Hill, R-Colorado Springs, launched his bid at the beginning of April and El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn, last year’s Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, plans to declare his candidacy soon, Colorado Politics was first to report.

Hill raised $228,014 since he started fundraising, with all but $5,000 of that coming from individual donors, according to his campaign’s FEC filing. After spending $35,170, he had $192,844 on hand at the end of June.

Hill was quick to note that he raised almost exactly twice what the incumbent has reported for the cycle so far; he also pointed out that the vast majority of his contributions came from district residents rather than PACs.

“I’m not running to represent D.C. lobbyists and special interest groups, which is why I’m so humbled by the record-breaking support from employers and neighbors in our district and throughout Colorado,” Hill told Colorado Politics on Saturday. “The numbers speak for themselves.”

Lamborn didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A campaign spokesman, however, told Colorado Politics earlier this week that Lamborn was devoting his time and attention to official business rather than a primary election nearly a year away.

“The congressman is working on numerous policy amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act ahead of its expected passage this week,” longtime Lamborn advisor Jarred Rego said on Wednesday. “His focus is on polices that strengthen our national security needs and protect and grow our local military missions, not on the ambitions of local politicians.”

Two Democrats, Betty Ann Field and Stephany Rose Spaulding, have declared they’re running for the seat. Field reported raising $1,674 in the most recent quarter and had $335 on hand. Spaulding got in the race after the 2nd quarter ended so won’t have to file a campaign finance report until Oct. 15.