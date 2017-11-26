   
Sunday, November 26, 2017
News

New Colorado program forgives student debt for rural veterinarians

Author: Joey Bunch - November 26, 2017 - Updated: 13 hours ago

ap_16295659206851-1024x683.jpg
Colorado state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg. R-Sterling, again chaired the Senate Agriculture Livestock and Natural Resources Committee last session. (Photo by Brennan Linsley/AP) A bill passed last session could help fill an important gap in Colorado’s sprawling rural regions, attracting large animal veterinarians to the state’s cattle country, The Fence Post newspaper noted last week. House […]

This content is only available to subscribers.

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch is the senior political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has a 31-year career in journalism, including the last 15 in Colorado. He was part of the Denver Post team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2013 and is a two-time Pulitzer finalist. His resume includes covering high school sports, the environment, the casino industry and civil rights in the South, as well as a short stint at CNN.

