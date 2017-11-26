News
New Colorado program forgives student debt for rural veterinarians
Author: Joey Bunch - November 26, 2017 - Updated: 13 hours ago
Colorado state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg. R-Sterling, again chaired the Senate Agriculture Livestock and Natural Resources Committee last session. (Photo by Brennan Linsley/AP) A bill passed last session could help fill an important gap in Colorado’s sprawling rural regions, attracting large animal veterinarians to the state’s cattle country, The Fence Post newspaper noted last week. House […]