Colorado Politics in mourning, Peter Marcus is moving on

There’s no easy way to say it, Colorado politicos. You won’t have Peter Marcus to kick around anymore.

Marcus is leaving journalism to become communications director for Terrapin Care Station cannabis company, a great opportunity for our ace, but a sad day for the Capitol.

“Peter was instrumental in launching Colorado Politics, where he served as our senior statehouse reporter and broke scores of political and legislative scoops for the new site,” said Vince Bzdek, editor of the Colorado Springs Gazette and Colorado Politics. “He helped formulate many of the ideas that Colorado Politics was built on, and more than anyone gave the site its drive-the-daily-conversation metabolism.”

He’s been an integral part of what Colorado Politics has become, the largest, most aggressive political news organization in the state. He’s the Butch Cassidy of our Wild Bunch. Crap, that’s the last time I can say that.

Before coming to Colorado Politics, Peter was the Denver correspondent for the Durango Herald, and before that he was a reporter for the Colorado Statesman, which has now merged with Colorado Politics. He has been at the state Capitol for 10 years.

At our hard launch of this website in January, I described Peter this way (that’s right, I’m quoting myself):

Peter, our senior statehouse reporter, is the son of a New York City cop. He’s the kind of gum-shoe journalist you don’t meet much anymore. Pete reliably stands up for what’s right over what’s flashy. Because of that, he breaks stories with the ease others use to pour coffee. For the Durango Herald, he owned the unfolding Gold King Mine story in 2015. He convinced the governor to drink polluted water from the Animas River to prove it’s safe.

Peter will work with us through the end of August.

He will replaced, at least in position, by the most talented and experienced reporter we can find. Stay tuned.

“Our best wishes to Peter and eternal thanks for getting us off the ground,” Bzdek said.