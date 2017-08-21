Colorado politicos don shades for #SolarEclipse2017 — even if POTUS doesn’t

Today was the day of the obligatory eclipse-glasses selfie — or so we thought.
By now we all know that a certain politician didn’t wear his protective glasses while looking at the eclipse — at least not at first.
Someone shouts "don't look" as Pres. Trump looks up without eclipse glasses on as solar eclipse passes over D.C. https://t.co/5ft70fm30R pic.twitter.com/0lAkuzF9RZ
— ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017
Not to worry — BuzzFeed reports that POTUS was handed glasses to wear for the remainder of his eclipse-viewing experience, as evidenced by FLOTUS’ tweet.
Exciting to watch the total eclipse with @potus today! #Eclipse2017 😎 pic.twitter.com/85Y8R4yJU7
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 21, 2017
Trump wasn’t the only politician donning ultra-cool shades today. So were many a Colorado politico — Republicans and Democrats alike. Even U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter took a break from the busyness of announcing his return to the race for his congressional seat to view the eclipse.
We went to the trouble of collecting a few shots of our beloved representatives in their endearingly nerdy glasses. Enjoy.
I enjoyed watching #SolarEclipse2017 in the 7th Congressional District today with my staff and wife, Nancy. pic.twitter.com/Z3aPGlAXXA
— Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) August 21, 2017
Amazing! pic.twitter.com/By9Oy5VnRg
— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) August 21, 2017
It's starting… #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/5bjLsd2spH
— Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) August 21, 2017
Watching the #SolarEclipse2017 at Newlon Elementary with principal Rob Beam, @SuptTomB, & State Rep Susan Lontine. Thanks for having us DPS. pic.twitter.com/wLiOlm68b0
— Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) August 21, 2017
For #Eclipse2017 the stars have aligned too – clear skies in Denver and across almost all of CO. Don’t miss this impressive celestial event! pic.twitter.com/1CCTOOpQjR
— Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) August 21, 2017
So two Senators step outside to see an #Eclipse … #Eclipse2017 #coleg @domoreno @Zenzinger_AtoZ pic.twitter.com/zpPqbYyYji
— CO Senate Democrats (@COSenDem) August 21, 2017
Ready for the eclipse. Thanks @coloradooptometricassociation for these stylish glasses. Always take care of your eyes pic.twitter.com/jCMub0m8EY
— Senator Nancy Todd (@nancytodd28) August 21, 2017
So fun catching the solar eclipse. 92 percent is still shaping up to be amazing! pic.twitter.com/TeXmiWNQXH
— Donna Lynne (@LtGovofCO) August 21, 2017
#SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/wTMWjTy7P4
— Kerry Donovan (@KerryDonovanSD5) August 21, 2017
Leader @SenGuzman has her #EclipseGlasses — do you? Maximum eclipse time in Denver is between 11:45-11:55AM! #Eclipse2017 #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/VfNaExORCW
— CO Senate Democrats (@COSenDem) August 21, 2017
Mom… they are making fun of my farmboy eclipse glasses. pic.twitter.com/GntdQIu7WO
— Jerry Sonnenberg (@JerrySonnenberg) August 21, 2017
Sens. Scott, Grantham, Coram & Sonnenberg out trying to catch rays, on the south balcony during #eclipse2017 #copolitics #coleg #tcot #gop pic.twitter.com/o4vj07n1aV
— Colorado Senate GOP (@ColoSenGOP) August 21, 2017
Eclipsomania hits Colo's Capitol, as @SenatorGrantham & @SCOTTFORCOLO view the spectacle from the Senate balcony #copolitics #eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/ujQlNtdmQZ
— Sean Paige (@SeanPaige) August 21, 2017
— Nicholas Morse (@NicMorseCO) August 21, 2017
