Colorado politicos don shades for #SolarEclipse2017 — even if POTUS doesn’t

Today was the day of the obligatory eclipse-glasses selfie — or so we thought.

By now we all know that a certain politician didn’t wear his protective glasses while looking at the eclipse — at least not at first.

Someone shouts "don't look" as Pres. Trump looks up without eclipse glasses on as solar eclipse passes over D.C. https://t.co/5ft70fm30R pic.twitter.com/0lAkuzF9RZ — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017

Not to worry — BuzzFeed reports that POTUS was handed glasses to wear for the remainder of his eclipse-viewing experience, as evidenced by FLOTUS’ tweet.

Trump wasn’t the only politician donning ultra-cool shades today. So were many a Colorado politico — Republicans and Democrats alike. Even U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter took a break from the busyness of announcing his return to the race for his congressional seat to view the eclipse.

We went to the trouble of collecting a few shots of our beloved representatives in their endearingly nerdy glasses. Enjoy.

I enjoyed watching #SolarEclipse2017 in the 7th Congressional District today with my staff and wife, Nancy. pic.twitter.com/Z3aPGlAXXA — Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) August 21, 2017

Watching the #SolarEclipse2017 at Newlon Elementary with principal Rob Beam, @SuptTomB, & State Rep Susan Lontine. Thanks for having us DPS. pic.twitter.com/wLiOlm68b0 — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) August 21, 2017

For #Eclipse2017 the stars have aligned too – clear skies in Denver and across almost all of CO. Don’t miss this impressive celestial event! pic.twitter.com/1CCTOOpQjR — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) August 21, 2017

Ready for the eclipse. Thanks @coloradooptometricassociation for these stylish glasses. Always take care of your eyes pic.twitter.com/jCMub0m8EY — Senator Nancy Todd (@nancytodd28) August 21, 2017

So fun catching the solar eclipse. 92 percent is still shaping up to be amazing! pic.twitter.com/TeXmiWNQXH — Donna Lynne (@LtGovofCO) August 21, 2017

Mom… they are making fun of my farmboy eclipse glasses. pic.twitter.com/GntdQIu7WO — Jerry Sonnenberg (@JerrySonnenberg) August 21, 2017