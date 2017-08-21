Colorado politicos don shades for #SolarEclipse2017 — even if POTUS doesn’t

By on August 21, 2017 0
(Photo courtesy of Michael Bennet via Twitter)

Today was the day of the obligatory eclipse-glasses selfie — or so we thought.

By now we all know that a certain politician didn’t wear his protective glasses while looking at the eclipse — at least not at first.

Not to worry — BuzzFeed reports that POTUS was handed glasses to wear for the remainder of his eclipse-viewing experience, as evidenced by FLOTUS’ tweet.

Trump wasn’t the only politician donning ultra-cool shades today. So were many a Colorado politico — Republicans and Democrats alike. Even U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter took a break from the busyness of announcing his return to the race for his congressional seat to view the eclipse.

We went to the trouble of collecting a few shots of our beloved representatives in their endearingly nerdy glasses. Enjoy.

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply