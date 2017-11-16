News
Colorado Petroleum Council shares the Air Quality Control Commission’s goal to continue Colorado’s environmental and energy leadership
Author: Colorado Politics - November 16, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago
The Colorado Petroleum Council issued the following statement regarding the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Air Quality Control Commission’s new rule. “Our industry continues to focus on our commitment to responsible development of energy resources in a manner consistent with protection of the environment, public health and safety,” said Colorado Petroleum Council Executive […]