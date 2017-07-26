Colorado officials tear into Trump’s tweets announcing ban on transgender military service

Members of Colorado’s congressional delegation from both parties took issue with President Trump’s tweets Wednesday morning announcing a ban on transgender military service “in any capacity,” although U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, said he supported the new policy.

“America needs a military comprised of patriots willing to sacrifice for this country,” U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican, told Colorado Politics in a statement. “Any American who is physically and emotionally qualified should be allowed to serve.”

Trump unveiled the policy in a series of tweets that appeared to reverse an Obama administration policy adopted last year by Defense Secretary Ash Carter that ended the ban on transgender people serving openly in the military.

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, a Denver Democrat, tweeted that she was “stunned” at Trump’s decision, adding, “This is about bigotry, not safety.”

U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, a Boulder Democrat and candidate for governor in next year’s election, charged that Trump’s policy shift would “weaken our military.”

“Military service should be about defending freedoms, not a mechanism to deny them,” Polis said in a statement. “Transgender Americans should be able to serve our nation based on their merits and abilities. In a dangerous world, we can’t afford to weaken our military by kicking out high performing service members just because of their gender identity.”

Calling the move “wrong,” U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat, said in a tweet that Trump’s decision “amounts to discrimination against soldiers serving their country.”

Lamborn, however, said he agreed with Trump’s decision.

“While I appreciate and respect the willingness of anyone to step forward and serve in uniform, I agree with the president’s decision,” he told Colorado Politics in a statement. “There are too many unanswered medical, housing, readiness, and deployment questions to allow the previous policies of the Obama administration to continue. Our military must remain focused on fighting and winning conflicts and wars, any other considerations must remain secondary.”

This post will be updated.