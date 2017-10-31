Colorado lawmakers to recharge state program to contain aquatic nuisances

Author: Marianne Goodland - October 31, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Colorado lawmakers today decided to sponsor legislation that will help the state Division of Parks and Wildlife recharge the state inspection program designed to prevent invasive aquatic species in Colorado waterways. The General Assembly’s interim Water Resources Review Committee voted today to carry the “Mussels-Free Colorado Act” in the next legislative session, which begins on […]