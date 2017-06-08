Colorado lawmakers react to former FBI Director Comey’s explosive testimony before Senate committee

Members of Colorado’s congressional delegation raised alarm over different parts of former FBI Director James Comey’s much-anticipated testimony Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, raised the possibility in a tweet that Comey’s cool recollection of several meetings with President Donald Trump — both before and after the Republican was inaugurated — could provide the basis for obstruction of justice charges but also suggested that Trump has to “restore trust in our institutions,” whether or not he broke the law by trying to discourage Comey from pursuing any investigations.

“The legal case for obstruction of justice is critical,” Bennet tweeted during Comey’s testimony. “Let’s also remember need for @POTUS to restore trust in our institutions. #ComeyDay”

In another tweet, Bennet also criticized Trump for continuing to boast about his electoral college win, instead urging him to “hold Russians accountable for interfering with our democracy.”

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, his Republican counterpart, said in a statement that he expects heavily partisan reaction to Comey’s explosive testimony but stressed the importance of keeping a focus on Russia’s intervention in last year’s election.

“Both political parties are going to take away key points from today’s hearing that they will highlight, but this can’t be about politics,” Gardner said. “It is important to focus on what former FBI Director Comey reiterated to the Senate Intel Committee and the American people. He made clear that Russia attempted to meddle in our election.”

“Russia is an enemy to the values and beliefs that make the United States the great country it is, and today was a stern warning on why we must maintain significant sanctions against them and how important it is that Robert Mueller is able to oversee a thorough investigation into their attempted involvement in our election process,” Gardner added.

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, a Denver Democrat, tweeted that the hearing “has unearthed disturbing revelations, but left many questions unanswered.” She reiterated her call for the establishment of an independent commission to investigate allegations Russia interfered with the election.

She also quoted one of Comey’s more colorful expressions during the nearly three hours of testimony: “Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” DeGette tweeted and linked to an earlier tweet where she called on Trump to release any tapes of his conversations with Comey after the president had teased some might exist.

— Ernest.Luning@coloradopolitics.com