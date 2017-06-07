Colorado governor and state lawmakers honor Jerusalem

Gov. John Hickenlooper and state lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon participated in a celebration in honor of the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem.

Remarks from Colorado politicians were streamed to events in Washington, D.C. and in Israel, where celebrations were taking place to mark the occasion.

“Fifty years ago, facing threats few countries have known, Israel accomplished what many thought impossible – uniting the city of Jerusalem,” Hickenlooper said in a video address.

“Even in the face of continued threats, Israel reaffirms its commitment to democracy, equality, and a free and open society. Coloradans celebrate Jerusalem Day with Israel, and we reaffirm our support for a lasting peace between Israel and her neighbors.”

Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Canon City, also provided remarks:

“Today, we pay tribute to the lives lost, the families torn apart by needless bloodshed, and the centuries long pain endured by the resilient people of Israel. But we also join our friends in celebration.”

Grantham urged President Trump to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The U.S. Senate on Wednesday also unanimously backed a resolution supporting the move.

“While you are a relatively young state, you are an ancient nation whose resolve serves as a model of prosperity for all who seek freedom and a better, brighter vision for the future,” Grantham said. “It gives me great pride to address you today, on the 50th anniversary of Jerusalem’s liberation, and affirm that the city that is home to all faiths will remain forever united.”

A tribute from the Colorado legislature also was read as part of the live event.

Before Grantham and other lawmakers spoke in the Colorado Senate chamber, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan delivered remarks, which were streamed to Colorado.

“Without Jerusalem, the Israel that we know today would simply not exist,” Ryan said.

Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, spoke of her personal experiences with Jerusalem, where several of her family members live. She encouraged people to travel to the city and “tell me you don’t feel the presence of God right there in Jerusalem.”

“It doesn’t matter what shape you wear on the necklace around your neck,” she said.