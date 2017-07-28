Brauchler eying drug tests for Medicaid, and other things we learned

We’re in the news business and we’re in the subscription business here at Colorado Politics, so if you’re one of our lucky subscribers you can find out some pretty remarkable things four candidates for governor said last weekend at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver.

It pays to be a member. I’ve already told you who can dance.

My Insights column tells you where Victor Mitchell, Steve Barlock, Doug Robinson and George Brauchler stand on gay rights versus religious liberty, their ideas on paying for transportation, dealing with Medicaid in Colorado and more.

There are things I bet you don’t know, so early in the race that won’t be decided for another 16 months.

Here’s a taste for free. (I feel like a drug dealer.)

Brauchler is sizing up a drug-testing program for public assistance recipients, modeled after the one by Colorado native son and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker to drug test childless people signing up for Medicaid.

Humbled to win #COGov straw poll at #WCS17. Proud of our of great volunteers who worked so hard make the conference a success. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/FDGeffi8gN — George Brauchler (@GeorgeBrauchler) July 23, 2017

“There are ways we can take control of those tax dollars and spend them the way we want to spend them,” Brauchler told me on stage at the Colorado Convention Center on the question of controlling the gigantic bite Medicaid takes out of the state budget.

He cited Walker’s plan to drug test as one idea.

“Not as a means to kick them off the rolls, but as a means to help save them, and say, ‘Look, if you test positive for drugs, we’re going to put you in a state-funded rehabilitation program, because we believe in the individual,” Brauchler said. “We believe in rehabilitation. We believe in salvation.”

He pivoted to the Republican crowd and concluded, “That’s why this is the party of goodness.”

We learned more last weekend. Robinson differs from his uncle, Mitt Romney, on some major political points.

Barlock, a big fan of President Trump, singled out Mitchell for criticism, because Mitchell voted for Evan McMullin, the independent candidate.

“A vote against Trump was a vote to put a liberal judge that Hillary Clinton had in there,” Barlock alleged.

With Mitchell in office we can rediscover our spirit animals.

He said he’s running on his business resume, and he’ll fill his administration with folks who have deep private-sector backgrounds, instead of career bureaucrats.

“Get back our animal spirits we once had before this current governor has led us so far to the left,” Mitchell said.