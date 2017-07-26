Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper to appear at Politico Playbook Exchange event in Denver

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will talk policy, politics and how Colorado intersects with Washington, D.C., in the Trump era at a freewheeling discussion with Politico Playbook authors Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman in Denver on Aug. 1.

The event, part of the Politico Playbook Exchange series of frank discussions with political figures, is free, but those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP here. It’s set to take place at S&P Global, 1800 Larimer St., in Denver. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Sherman and Palmer are senior writer for Politico and together write Politico’s Playbook, the morning newsletter for political insiders. He covers Congress and she is the news site’s lead Washington correspondent.