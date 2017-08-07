Colorado GOP gets in a Twitter joust with TV’s Soledad O’Brien

The Colorado Republican Party probably figures the president shouldn’t be the only celeb who gets fact-checked on Twitter. So it spread the love this past weekend to prominent former CNN and network news anchor Soledad O’Brien, who nowadays hosts her own political news and analysis show, Matter of Fact, on Hearst Television.

The state party’s opening came after O’Brien on Sunday tweeted her thoughts on which of the two major parties was historically more sympathetic to African-Americans:

Between Prez Lincoln and Prez Roosevelt the Repub and Democratic parties switched platforms. So today it’s GOP that blocks black voters. https://t.co/GQGJA2pbPY — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) August 6, 2017

That’s when @cologop replied:

TR died in 1919, FDR in 1945. In 1964, > 80% of Rs in Congress voted for the Civil Rights Act, compared to < 70% of Ds. So you’re wrong. https://t.co/y0clIwGjtu — The Colorado GOP (@cologop) August 6, 2017

O’Brien came back with what seemed like a self-correction, bumping up each party’s change of heart on black civil rights to the 1950s:

I’m talking about the embrace of big gov/small gov switch. 50’s was civil rights swap. https://t.co/Y5fzgHaYT3 — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) August 6, 2017

…But that only drew another fact-check from the Colorado GOP:

How can 50s have been “civil rights swap” when Rs fought slavery in 1860s and voted in larger % than Ds for Civil Rights Act in 1960s? https://t.co/Ja0AKmFrXK — The Colorado GOP (@cologop) August 6, 2017

…Followed by this, from state Republican Communications Director Daniel Cole: