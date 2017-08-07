Colorado GOP gets in a Twitter joust with TV’s Soledad O’Brien

Soledad O’Brien (via twitter.com)

The Colorado Republican Party probably figures the president shouldn’t be the only celeb who gets fact-checked on Twitter. So it spread the love this past weekend to prominent former CNN and network news anchor Soledad O’Brien, who nowadays hosts her own political news and analysis show, Matter of Fact, on Hearst Television.

The state party’s opening came after O’Brien on Sunday tweeted her thoughts on which of the two major parties was historically more sympathetic to African-Americans:

That’s when @cologop replied:

O’Brien came back with what seemed like a self-correction, bumping up each party’s change of heart on black civil rights to the 1950s:

…But that only drew another fact-check from the Colorado GOP:

…Followed by this, from state Republican Communications Director Daniel Cole:

