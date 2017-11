Author: Jessica Machetta - November 28, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Photo by Stand Up Colorado Colorado Gives Day is an annual event that brings numerous nonprofits throughout the state together for one common goal — to raise money for all of them. The annual, 24-hour event has raised $145.3 million for local nonprofits since it began seven years ago, and several folks rallied at the […]