Colorado girl suing Jeff Sessions to legalize medical marijuana nationwide

LARKSPUR — Alexis Bortell is hardly the first child whose family moved to Colorado for access to medical marijuana.

But the 12-year-old is the first Colorado kid to sue U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the nation’s official marijuana policy.

Shortly after moving to Larkspur, Bortell’s family began using a strain of cannabis oil called Haleigh’s Hope. A drop of liquid THC in the morning and at night has kept her seizure-free for 2 1/2 years.

But Bortell said the federal prohibition on marijuana prevents her from returning to Texas.

