News
Colorado girl suing Jeff Sessions to legalize medical marijuana nationwide
Author: Rob Low, KDVR - November 14, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago
LARKSPUR — Alexis Bortell is hardly the first child whose family moved to Colorado for access to medical marijuana.
But the 12-year-old is the first Colorado kid to sue U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the nation’s official marijuana policy.
Shortly after moving to Larkspur, Bortell’s family began using a strain of cannabis oil called Haleigh’s Hope. A drop of liquid THC in the morning and at night has kept her seizure-free for 2 1/2 years.
But Bortell said the federal prohibition on marijuana prevents her from returning to Texas.